Radiohead's New 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition' Is Immensely Creepy, Yet Cool

Radiohead is celebrating the anniversary of two of their beloved projects with an immersive experience called the Kid A Mnesia Exhibition.

On Thursday (November 18), the English band unveiled the "upside-down digital/analogue," which in other words is a virtual art museum dedicated to music from 2000's Kid A and 2002's Amnesiac. Available for free via PC, Mac and PS5, the fan experience was first teased in September and lets users navigate hallways of original artwork by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood and sound design by Nigel Godrich, but what makes this exhibit unique is the fan controls. Users who take part in the Kid A Mnesia Exhibition can venture into the platform to back in their catalogue, revisit gems and even change components to songs like drums and basslines.

While Kid A reached the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart in October 2000, Amnesiac took the runner-up position when it was released in May 2001.