Thanksgiving Air Travel Expected To Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Bill Galluccio

November 18, 2021

US-TRAVEL-AVIATION
Photo: Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration is bracing for a huge influx of people traveling for Thanksgiving. According to AAA estimates, 53 million people are expected to travel this year, a 13% increase from last year.

The TSA is expecting the number of travelers to reach levels not seen since 2019, several months before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world. That year a record 26 million people passed through TSA screenings in the 11-day period leading up the Thanksgiving.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told Good Morning America that while the agency will be "prepared" to handle the increase in passengers, they should expect long lines and give themselves extra time when arriving at the airport.

In addition to the potential for a record number of travelers creating headaches at the airport, a significant winter storm could slam the Northeast next week, causing travel delays. While the computer forecasting models are split on whether the storm will develop, a massive cold front is expected to bring some of the lowest temperatures of the fall to states across the country. In addition to cold temperatures, the front could bring high winds and the potential for heavy rain as it moves east.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices