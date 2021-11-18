The Most Delicious Barbecue In Colorado Is At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

November 18, 2021

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes.
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is a classic American pastime. Smoky flavors, delicious side dishes, and the many kinds of meat you can throw on the grill -- you can't go wrong with that.

Of course, a barbecue isn't complete without some yummy sauces to top those proteins. Don't forget to throw in some nice drinks!

Whether you're having a party or wanting a comfy dinner, there are all kinds of joints cooking up some delicious barbecue. So where can you find the best place in Colorado? Eat This, Not This! found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, and according to the website, the best spot in the Centennial State is...

Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q!

"Come to this warehouse in the middle of the mountains for some classic, cafeteria-style barbecue," writers said about the restaurant. "Fuel up your car at the on-premises gas station and enjoy some tender, dry-rubbed ribs at the indoor picnic tables."

You can find Rudy's at 315 S 31st St. in Colorado Springs. This business has other locations throughout the country. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Click here to check out Eat This' full list of awesome barbecue joints.

