This Family-Owned Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Colorado

Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much, over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date, according to a survey.

It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that tortilla wrap, from cheese, lettuce, and beans to meat and avocado. The possibilities are endless! It can be a great snack or a filling meal, too.

Since there are so many places serving burritos in the United States, where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! have the answers. According to writers, the best burritos in the Centennial State are served at...

La Loma!

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"This family-owned Mexican restaurant has been a Denver staple for more than three decades. Reviewers love the ambience, the customer service, and (of course) the burritos, which come smothered with your choice of green chili, red chili, or enchilada sauce. Bean and cheese, shredded chicken, ground sirloin, and brisket burritos are all on the menu. If you're extra hungry, ask for a "supreme," which adds melted cheese, sour cream onions, lettuce, and tomatoes."

You can find La Loma at 1801 Broadway in Denver.

