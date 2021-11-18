After announcing the birth of his fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina Akins, on November 17, iHeartRadio is taking a look back on some of Thomas Rhett's most charming parenting moments over the past few years. Rhett shares four girls with his wife, Lauren Akins, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (1), and now Lillie Carolina (3 days). After having so many daughters, Rhett has shown that not only is he a country superstar, but he's a superstar dad!

1. Thomas Rhett comes up with his Parenting album tracklist

With so many daughters that he has to wrangle, Thomas Rhett came up with a tracklist for his "new album" called Parenting. His tracklist was filled with hits that poked fun at some of the most relatable aspects of being a dad, such as having to make sure his daughters weren't using bad words, knew that they needed to close the toilet seat, and more!