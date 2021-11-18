Winter Park Resort Welcomes Back Customers For 2021/2022 Season

By Zuri Anderson

November 18, 2021

Photo: Winter Park Resort

Grab your skis and snowboards, Colorado -- Winter Park Resort is open for the 2021/2022 season!

Opening day was Wednesday (November 17), but they also announced some exciting new changes for visitors. First is the launch of their free mobile app, where visitors can track their states, order food, get real-time updates on lifts, access the trail map, and more, resort officials say.

Speaking of the trail map, they've retired the paper ones for the most part, according to SkyHigh News. You can still purchase it as a souvenir from the Village, they noted.

Winter Park officials said they made the change to reduce the resort's environmental impact and save thousands of pounds of paper.

"We’re making good on our commitments to the planet, our community and the next generation of mountain adventurers," Liz Agostin said, Vice President of Marketing for Winter Park Resort.

The ski train is also returning this season, CBS 4 reports.

Activities and tours can only be booked online. Click here for deals and packages.

Winter Park Resort is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. They're open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

