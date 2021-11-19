5 Holiday-Themed Activities To Keep You Busy In Denver This Weekend
By Zuri Anderson
November 19, 2021
The holidays are officially here, and plenty of seasonal and annual events are coming back. Denver has plenty of activities to get you in the holiday spirit. The best part is some of these events last all the way into January 2022. There are other happenings that aren't tied to end-of-the-year festivities. That doesn't make them any less exciting.
Without further ado, here are some fun activities to keep on your radar heading into the weekend, and beyond:
Winter Starts Now
Date and time: Friday, November 19 (6 and 9:30 p.m.), Saturday, November 20 (3 and 6 p.m.)
Location: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Street
Warren Miller Entertainment returns with a snow-packed homage to high-profile skiers and the experience itself. Tickets range from $26 to $28. Click here to purchase.
Blossoms of Light
Dates and time: Every day from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Goes through January 8, 2022. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Location: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
The annual event where millions of LED lights transform the Denver Botanic Gardens into a bright wonderland. The O'Fallon Perennial Walk will also be decked out with animated lights -- a new attraction this year. Timed-entry tickets range from $16 to $21. Click here to reserve your tickets.
Denver Fashion Week
Dates: Saturday, November 20, 7 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 7 p.m.
Location: McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Denver Fashion Week is in full swing, and it's about to get even better this weekend. You can catch the runway shows, or see which emerging artists, national brands, local boutiques are getting the spotlight. Click here for tickets, which start at $20.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Dates: Goes through January 2, 2022.
Location: Gaylord Rockies Resort, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard in Aurora
Are you ready for stunts, spins, and satisfying performances? Cirque Dreams Holidaze is back, bringing holiday joy in the cirque style. Click here for tickets, which start at $29.
Camp Christmas
Dates: Goes through January 2.
Location: Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street in Lakewood
This six-acre holiday event is more than just a display. Immerse yourself in the campiness of the Christmas-themed area with drag queen tours, a glamping Santa, a bar, and more. Get your tickets here.