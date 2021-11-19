5 Holiday-Themed Activities To Keep You Busy In Denver This Weekend

The holidays are officially here, and plenty of seasonal and annual events are coming back. Denver has plenty of activities to get you in the holiday spirit. The best part is some of these events last all the way into January 2022. There are other happenings that aren't tied to end-of-the-year festivities. That doesn't make them any less exciting.

Without further ado, here are some fun activities to keep on your radar heading into the weekend, and beyond:

Date and time: Friday, November 19 (6 and 9:30 p.m.), Saturday, November 20 (3 and 6 p.m.)

Location: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Street

Warren Miller Entertainment returns with a snow-packed homage to high-profile skiers and the experience itself. Tickets range from $26 to $28. Click here to purchase.