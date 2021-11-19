Angel Haze Opens Up About Self-Love, Talks 'Girl With The Gun' & Kanye West

Haze's coming-of-age story is unlike any other. Growing up in Michigan, in what they describe as a "cult", Angel learned early on that in order to be successful, it's wise to bet on yourself. The star recently caught up with iHeartRadio and opened up about Girl With The Gun, healing from trauma, and being inspired by life, love and Kanye West.

On dropping their single "Altar"

I'm a church kid, I grew up in a cult, and what I really love about gospel music just kind of how like universal it can be. If you can get someone to dance to gospel music, you can get them to do anything. They're like love songs to Jesus essentially. And growing up I really loved that, I loved how infectious it felt and I wanted to make something like that and to get back to that part of myself. So to me I feel like "Altar" is an offering. And something that's purer than anything. It comes from a place to me that's sacred because it's about the truth

On Healing

I think my healing has been most major in my voice. I did a lot of work. I spent a lot of time on myself. Just getting to know myself, re-earthing myself and getting to know my seed. It's weird, someone used to tell me I don't remember it was like 2016 that, uh, the seed is the most important thing because it tells the roots who you really are. And for a long time it was hard for me to speak. I grew up in an environment where I wasn't allowed to use the width of my emotions or express them or whatever the ****. I've been able to heal myself by saying these things [in my music], even if I'm saying them to no one at all.