Billie Eilish Is Freaking Out Over Her Double Duty 'SNL' Gig

Billie Eilish is heading back to the Studio 8H stage to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live.

On Thursday (November 18), the late-night NBC variety show announced that Eilish will take over the December 11 episode as host and musical guest. The appearance will follow her September 2019 showing, where she performed as a musical guest during the Woody Harrelson-hosted episode and delivered "Bad Guy" and "I Love You," alongside her brother/collaborator FINNEAS.

“AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on december 11th!!” she captioned a shot of the announcement on Instagram. “See you then!!”

Among the stars to have pulled double duty in recent years include Nick Jonas (2021), Halsey (2019), Chance the Rapper (2019) and Drake (2016). Following Eilish’s episode, Paul Rudd will host the December 18 installment, while Charli XCX will serve the musical entertainment.