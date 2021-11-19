Felon Busted For Meth On The Same Day He Was Sentenced For Another Crime

A convicted felon in Colorado found himself back in jail just hours after he was sentenced to probation. The City of Fountain Police Department received a report of a careless driver and pulled over David Miller, 40, on Wednesday (November 17) afternoon.

When officers approached his car, they saw suspected narcotics inside and searched the vehicle. They found two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and around $4,000 in cash.

Miller was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II-controlled substance, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Earlier in the day, Miller was sentenced to probation for a felony charge of menacing with a weapon. He has a lengthy criminal history and has been sentenced to jail seven different times.