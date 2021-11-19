Georgia Tourists Find Decapitated Birds, Cups Of Blood On The Beach

Georgia beach goers are stumbling upon some gruesome discoveries, and local officials are trying to get to the bottom of it.

Local law enforcement officers have confirmed that beach goers have been finding what appears to be decapitated birds and cups of blood on the beach at Tybee Island. Police confirmed to Atlanta’s WSB-TV that it’s happened several times this year, including in late September, when two headless roosters and six plastic cups containing what appeared to be dried blood were discovered on the beach.

“We don’t know exactly why it keeps happening. The way (it) appears to be ritualistic, but we don’t know whether it’s part of organized religion or what the intent might be,” Tybee Island Police Department Lt. Emory Randolph told WSB-TV.

The station also noted its previous stories about similar discoveries. That includes dead chickens turning up as what appeared to be part of a Santeria ceremony, and dozens of beheaded goats floating in the Chattahoochee River. Randolph noted to WSB-TV that the U.S. Supreme Court deemed animal sacrifices protected under the Constitution, citing religious freedom. That was in the 1990s. Police say anyone who finds apparent animal sacrifices should call authorities to investigate the incident.