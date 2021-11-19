Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Eight Hanukkah Songs For Eight Nights

While there are more Christmas songs out in the world than people can count, Hanukkah songs can be harder for holiday music lovers to come by. With the festival of lights just around the corner, iHeartRadio has gathered eight Hannukah hits to get you into the holiday spirit. So spin your dreidels, gather your gelt, and stuff yourself with latkes as we suggest a song for each night.

1. Yo La Tengo’s “Eight Candles”

Yo La Tengo released their own holiday classic, "Eight Candles," to celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah. The smooth single creates a jazzy feel that's fit for serving as the soundtrack to boisterous Hanukkah dinners. The humming lyrics find the group celebrating Hanukkah while personifying the candles, singing "They're alive and the window's aglow/Teasing shadows with nowhere to go."