Here's What Stores Will Be Open, Closed In Texas On Thanksgiving

Many retailers are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

There will be fewer long lines and less waiting in the cold for deals this year. With stores closed, most retailers have altered how Black Friday shopping will be held this year as well.

In addition, this means that shoppers need to grab any last minute grocery items before Thanksgiving day, as most grocery stores will be closed as well.

Here is a list of all of the major retailers across Texas that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year:

OPEN

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

Michaels

Rite Aid

Starbucks

Walgreens

CLOSED