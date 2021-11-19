House Approves Biden Administration's Build Back Better Bill

The United States House of Representatives has voted to approve President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.7 trillion spending Build Back Better bill Friday (November 19), which will now go to the U.S. Senate, NBC News reports.

The House voted 220 to 213, which included only one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposing the legislation.

A Senate vote on the legislation could come some time before Christmas Day. The Senate is reportedly expected to make some changes in an effort to get all 50 Democratic-voting members' support and meet arcane budget rules, which would possibly lead to another vote in the House chamber before the bill can become a law.

The Build Back Better bill includes several benefits for American citizens including monthly payments of up to $300 per-child for most parents, child care funding, universal pre-K, an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicare hearing benefits, as well as a U.S. record $555 billion committed toward efforts to combat climate change, NBC News reports.

Democrats aimed for finances to be paid through taxes on corporations and more money for IRS enforcement, while also insisting that legislation would be fully paid prior to Congressional Budget Office analysis, NBC News reports.

"We are building back better. If you are a parent, a senior, a child, a worker, if you are an American, this bill, this bill is for you. And it is better," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor via NBC News.