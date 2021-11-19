Michigan School District Will Switch To Remote Learning On Fridays

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 19, 2021

An Elementary School Student Working at Home
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit public schools will now be switching to remote learning on Fridays.

According to The Detroit News, starting in December, Detroit Public Schools Community District will begin remote learning every Friday for the month.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, announced the remote learning days in a statement.

"I have decided to shift districtwide instruction on December 3rd, December 10th, and December 17th (all Fridays) to online learning," Vitti said. "We will follow the regular school schedule and time on these online learning days." 

This change comes because of the district's need to address mental health issues and allow more time to clean buildings and classrooms amid the rising cases in COVID-19.

Vitti says attendance for the three remote days must be at 75% or higher. If the attendance falls below that percentage, Vitti noted that "online learning days will not be a viable option for us the rest of the school year."

Vitti added that for those remote Fridays, the district will provide breakfast and lunch on Thursdays. Students will also be sent home with their devices or a personal loaner laptop and internet access will be provided by the district.

All staff that can work from home will do so, but administrators will be able to require specific staff members to come into the schools on those days.

