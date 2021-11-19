Mickey Guyton Asks For Prayers After 9-Month-Old Son Heads To ICU

By Hayden Brooks

November 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Mickey Guyton is seeking prayers for her 9-month-old son, Grayson.

On Thursday (November 18), the country singer took to Twitter to share the nerve-racking update. "I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu," she wrote of Grayson, her child with husband, Grant Savoy. "The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray."

Guyton didn't offer further details to his health, but her fans flooded her timeline with prayers for her baby. The singer last shared a photo of her son ahead of Halloween, where he wore an astronaut outfit in his home. ""Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man," she captioned the shot.

Guyton and Savoy welcomed Grayson back in February. She first announced that she and her husband were expecting in August 2020. Several months later, the singer revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Mickey Guyton
