Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Plot First Tour In 12 Years: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

November 20, 2021

Photo: David McClister

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released their latest album Raise the Roof today (November 19) and celebrated by announcing a tour in support of the new project. The trek, which marks their first in 12 years, will hit the U.S. and Europe, beginning on June 1, 2022 in Canandaigua, New York and ending in Berlin, Germany on July 20, 2022.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour dates

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

Robert PlantAlison Krauss
