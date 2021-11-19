Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Leads FBI To An Old New Jersey Landfill

The FBI recently searched an old landfill in New Jersey as the agency continues its decade-long search for the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.

Hoffa has been missing since 1975 after he supposedly met with mob enforcer Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mobster Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano at a restaurant in Michigan.

Hoffa's remains have never been found, and his disappearance has sparked numerous urban legends about his whereabouts, including that he was buried in the endzone at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Now, the FBI's attention is focused on a landfill that sits underneath the Pulaski Skyway after receiving a tip from journalist Dan Moldea. According to the New York Times, Moldea had a notarized statement from Frank Cappola, who worked at the dump, which was known as PJP Landfill, as a teen, in 1975. Cappola said that his father, who owned the landfill, told him before he died in 2008 that he helped stuff Hoffa's body in a 55-gallon steel drum and buried it in a remote patch of unused land just outside the dump.

"Unidentified people brought Hoffa's dead body to PJP," Frank Cappola wrote. "Because of the awkward position of Hoffa's corpse after they removed him from whatever container he was in before, they were unable to place him, feet first, in a 55-gallon steel drum retrieved at PJP. So, they put him in the drum headfirst."

He put the barrel with Hoffa in the ground first and then filled the hole with between 15 and 30 chemical barrels, bricks, and rocks.

The agency confirmed that agents had searched the area but declined to provide more information.

"Last month, the FBI obtained a search warrant to conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Special Agent Mara Schneider of the FBI's Detroit field office said. "That data is currently being analyzed. Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information."