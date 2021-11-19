These Are The Best Things To Buy On Black Friday

According to a new study by WalletHub, about 23% of items offer no savings compared with their pre-Black Friday prices. As you make your Black Friday shopping plans, it's important to determine which items are actually worth the stress of hitting those packed stores.

To find out whether shoppers are really getting the best deals, WalletHub compared the “Pre-Black Friday Price” against the actual Black Friday price of a broad selection of items. WalletHub was then able to identify the offers that are truly worth the hassle of partaking in the year’s biggest shopping craze. Here's what they found:

Top 10 Deals (Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday)

10) Osaki OS-Pro Yamato Massage Chair ($2,000)

9) ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill ($350)

8) Abbyson Holloway Leather Armchair ($332)

7) Firman Gasoline Powered Inverter Generator ($446)

6) Marcy MD-5191 Smith Cage Home Gym ($1,051)

5) EGO POWER+ 56 Volt Snow Thrower ($1,100)

4) Lowrance Hook212" Fishfinder ($450)

3) iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Trace 5 MR ($384)

2) LG Double Wall Oven with Microwave ($1,999)

1) Dell XPS 15 Laptop ($1,024)

The best product categories to shop for on Black Friday are consumer packaged goods, apparel and accessories, and toys. The worst, howe are electronics, furniture, and computer and phones.

What's on your Black Friday shopping list this year?