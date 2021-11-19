This Harmless-Looking Florida Tree Could Be The World's Deadliest
By Zuri Anderson
November 19, 2021
There are particular trees that can only be found in Florida -- and they can kill you.
This hazardous tree is called the Manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella), known for its thin branches, waxy green leaves, apple-like fruit, and multiple ways it can harm you. The Guinness Book of World Records called the Manchineel the world's most dangerous tree in 2011.
The Manchineel, which typically grows in the Everglades, has poisonous and acidic sap, according to experts.
“Even standing under it in the rain is enough to cause blistering if the skin is wetted by raindrops containing any sap,” Guinness World Records says. “In addition, a single bite of its small green apple-like fruit causes blistering and severe pain, and can prove fatal.”
You can't even burn the tree without the risk of harm. Smoke from the Manchineel could cause blindness if it reaches your eyes, the organization adds.
The Weather Channel recently sparked interest in the dangerous tree after posting about it on Instagram. The post has over 2,500 likes as of Friday afternoon (November 19).
With that said, it's probably best to avoid the tree or admire its uniqueness from a distance. Oh, and watch out for other dangers in the Sunshine State.