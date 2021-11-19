This Harmless-Looking Florida Tree Could Be The World's Deadliest

By Zuri Anderson

November 19, 2021

There are particular trees that can only be found in Florida -- and they can kill you.

This hazardous tree is called the Manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella), known for its thin branches, waxy green leaves, apple-like fruit, and multiple ways it can harm you. The Guinness Book of World Records called the Manchineel the world's most dangerous tree in 2011.

The Manchineel, which typically grows in the Everglades, has poisonous and acidic sap, according to experts.

“Even standing under it in the rain is enough to cause blistering if the skin is wetted by raindrops containing any sap,” Guinness World Records says. “In addition, a single bite of its small green apple-like fruit causes blistering and severe pain, and can prove fatal.”

Little apple of death
Photo: Getty Images

You can't even burn the tree without the risk of harm. Smoke from the Manchineel could cause blindness if it reaches your eyes, the organization adds.

The Weather Channel recently sparked interest in the dangerous tree after posting about it on Instagram. The post has over 2,500 likes as of Friday afternoon (November 19).

With that said, it's probably best to avoid the tree or admire its uniqueness from a distance. Oh, and watch out for other dangers in the Sunshine State.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices