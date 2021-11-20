Cash Rains Down Over California Highway After Crash Involving Armored Truck

A California highway was shut down after a crash involving an armored truck sent piles of cash flying across the road. Authorities said that the armored truck was involved in a minor accident, which caused its doors to pop open, sending two bags of money onto I-5 in Carlsbad.

Motorists pulled over to grab the money, causing traffic to come to a complete standstill. Troopers with the California Highway Patrol tried to keep people at the scene as they attempted to recover as much of the cash as they could.

While many people turned over the money, authorities said that others fled the scene. Two people were arrested for stopping in the middle of the highway and taking the cash.

Sgt. Curtis Martin of the California Highway Patrol's Oceanside division told KCRA that anybody who took the money must return it within 48 hours. Anybody who does not return the money could be hit with criminal charges.

"If you found money on the freeway, it is not your money," Martin told the news station. "It belongs to the FDIC and this armored truck and the bank. It needs to be returned."

He said that authorities have multiple videos and photos from social media that can be used to identify anybody who left the scene with money.

Fitness influencer Demi Bagby shared a video on Instagram showing her and others picking up piles of cash. It is unclear if she or any of the other people seen in the video kept the money.