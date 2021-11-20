Chaos Erupts At Atlanta Airport After 'Accidental Discharge' Of A Gun

By Bill Galluccio

November 20, 2021

U.S. Airlines Step Up Pilot Recalls As Travel Demand Rebounds
Photo: Getty Images

Chaos erupted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday (November 20) after a gun went off near a screening area. Passengers started to flee while others dropped the floor and tried to find cover.

Officials quickly announced that a gun was accidentally discharged and there was not an active shooter.

"At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL's security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels," the airport tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries, and investigators are working to determine why a gun was discharged in the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all departing flights at the airport as officials work to get things under control.

Kevin Helgren was walking towards security when the gun went off.

"Was walking towards security in Atlanta airport when folks told me to stop walking. Unconfirmed reports of active shooter. 50-60 gathered at my end of airport. Was calm for 5 mins, then everyone started running and screaming. Took train one stop north. Haven't received info," he wrote on Twitter.

video posted on Twitter captured the chaos as people crawled on the ground and tried to find cover.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices