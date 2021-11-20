Tim McGraw Shares Photos From 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Set

Fans of Yellowstone, get ready!

The hit series announced Thursday (November 18) that a prequel spin-off is in the works and set to premiere in December on Paramount +.

According to Deadline, 1883 is set to following the origins of the Dutton family before they arrived out West. It's also reportedly the first of two planned spin-offs from series creator Taylor Sheridan.

In wake of the news, country star Tim McGraw, who plays "James Dutton, Sr.," the patriarch and grandfather of the flagship series' main character "John Dutton," played by Kevin Costner, took to Instagram on Friday (November 19) to share a photo from set.

"'Amarillo Sky' On set filming @1883official," the "Over and Over" crooner captioned the flick which shows a gorgeous sunset and what appears to be equipment trucks for the show.

McGraw's character on the show is the original buyer of the ranch that ignited the plot of Yellowstone.