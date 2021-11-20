Tim McGraw Shares Photos From 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Set

By Regina Park

November 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fans of Yellowstone, get ready!

The hit series announced Thursday (November 18) that a prequel spin-off is in the works and set to premiere in December on Paramount +.

According to Deadline, 1883 is set to following the origins of the Dutton family before they arrived out West. It's also reportedly the first of two planned spin-offs from series creator Taylor Sheridan.

In wake of the news, country star Tim McGraw, who plays "James Dutton, Sr.," the patriarch and grandfather of the flagship series' main character "John Dutton," played by Kevin Costner, took to Instagram on Friday (November 19) to share a photo from set.

"'Amarillo Sky' On set filming @1883official," the "Over and Over" crooner captioned the flick which shows a gorgeous sunset and what appears to be equipment trucks for the show.

McGraw's character on the show is the original buyer of the ranch that ignited the plot of Yellowstone.

The show is slated to hit the streaming platform December 19 and comes after the fourth season of the original Yellowstone series.

"The world of @Yellowstone is getting even bigger," the spin-off's official Instagram account posted earlier this week with an ominous photo of a burning wagon.

Check out the trailer for the Dutton family origin series below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices