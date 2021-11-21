Coldplay & BTS' First-Ever Performance Of 'My Universe' Was A Sight To See

Coldplay and BTS have never appeared on-stage together to perform their hit, “My Universe,” but all of that changed at the 2021 American Music Awards.

On Sunday (November 21), the groups collided for a performance of the Max Martin-produced track at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the number, which was introduced by host Cardi B, Chris Martin appeared in his usual T-shirt and jeans, but fans noticed that the top happened to be the same one that he rocked in their intergalactic music video. Even though the group ditched their routine choreography for the number, they joined the Coldplay frontman for a rowdy dance party at the end of the song as the stage erupted with fireworks.

"My Universe" was released as the second single from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, which dropped in mid-October. "Someone said to us 18 months ago, ‘Oh, BTS want to do a song with you,'” Martin recalled in an interview with Elvis Duran, before admitting his hesitation around conceptualizing the track and then opening up to the idea. “It felt like this was the song for BTS and us to do."

Originally, BTS was set to hit the stage for another collaborative performance of their hit, "Butter," alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper dropped out of the performance on Saturday. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon."