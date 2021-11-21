Gun Discharged Inside Atlanta Airport, Warrants Issued

By Jason Hall

November 21, 2021

Airport Security Lanes Crimped In Atlanta Amid Shutdown
Photo: Getty Images

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled the scene at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where a gun discharged during a search of his luggage, leading to panic and delays on Saturday (November 20) afternoon at one of the nation's busiest airports.

NBC News Kenny Wells, 42, was identified by authorities as the man responsible for the incident and warrants were issued charging Wells of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, and reckless conduct, airport police commander Maj. Reginald Norman confirmed.

A written statement from TSA obtained by NBC News reports a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag when the X-ray machine alerted TSA to a prohibited item inside the bag.

The statement reports the officer warned the passenger not to touch the bag during the search, but "as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged."

Robert Spinden, the TSA federal security director for Georgia, confirmed the suspect fled the security line and ran out of the airport with the firearm in his possession.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent a tweet alerting all passengers that there wasn't an active shooter situation, rather the weapon had accidentally gone off during the incident.

Cellphone footage shared online showed frightened passengers running through the airport after the incident took place, as well as planes sitting on the tarmac amid delays, NBC affiliate WXIA reports.

Airport officials gave the all-clear at 2:57 p.m. before resuming passenger screenings and flights.

Police are still actively searching for Wells, who has yet to be detained.

