JoJo Siwa Responds To Cardi B Shooting Her Shot At The 2021 AMAs
By Sarah Tate
November 22, 2021
Cardi B wasn't going to let her AMA hosting duties go to waste.
Never one to waste an opportunity, Cardi used her hosting gig to shoot her shot with internet sensation JoJo Siwa at the 2021 American Music Awards. While calling out some of the famous faces in the audience, the "WAP" rapper shouted out Siwa and begged her to come visit her daughter, Kulture, for Christmas. Cardi joked that apparently the 18-year-old was too busy to stop by Kulture's princess-themed birthday party earlier this year and hoped she could create a Christmas miracle.
"JoJo, can you please come see my daughter at Christmas? I know you cost a lot of money," she said, adding to the audience, "Y'all rappers ain't got nothing on JoJo Siwa."
.@itsjojosiwa, you get all 10s from us! Thanks for stopping by to present Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the #AMAs. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/H5MNrKyZ9q— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021
Siwa got her chance to respond a short while later while presenting the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group, telling Cardi that she was "gonna see what I can do do, and I'm gonna try to make Christmas happen," adding that she "[takes] Bitcoin." She also joked that instead of paying her in money, she would take votes for the Dancing with the Stars finale.
"I can't wait to meet Kulture," Siwa continued. "She's being raised by a superstar. She's a legend, Cardi B."