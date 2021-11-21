JoJo Siwa Responds To Cardi B Shooting Her Shot At The 2021 AMAs

Cardi B wasn't going to let her AMA hosting duties go to waste.

Never one to waste an opportunity, Cardi used her hosting gig to shoot her shot with internet sensation JoJo Siwa at the 2021 American Music Awards. While calling out some of the famous faces in the audience, the "WAP" rapper shouted out Siwa and begged her to come visit her daughter, Kulture, for Christmas. Cardi joked that apparently the 18-year-old was too busy to stop by Kulture's princess-themed birthday party earlier this year and hoped she could create a Christmas miracle.

"JoJo, can you please come see my daughter at Christmas? I know you cost a lot of money," she said, adding to the audience, "Y'all rappers ain't got nothing on JoJo Siwa."