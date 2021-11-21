Julia Stiles Makes Major Announcement On The Red Carpet
By Regina Park
November 21, 2021
Julia Stiles confirmed she's expecting and she did it in true Hollywood style!
On Thursday (November 18), the actress walked the red carpet of her upcoming movie Humans sporting an all black, ready-for-fall ensemble complete with stiletto booties, and a baby bump.
The Save the Last Dance actress was photographed cradling her midsection down the red carpet, seemingly announcing the news.
Stiles' team later confirmed to E! News that the 40-year-old is indeed pregnant with baby no. 2 with husband Preston Cook. The couple married in 2017 and shares four-year-old Strummer Cook. The trio is expecting their newest addition early next year.
Check out the red carpet photos below.
The actress is pretty private when it comes to family but she opened up about how motherhood has helped her craft.
"One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don't come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work," she told People in a previous interview.