Noel Gallagher Reveals How It Felt When Oasis Was Compared To The Beatles

By Katrina Nattress

November 21, 2021

At Oasis' peak, the band was being compared to The Beatles for its monstrous success, as well as its apparent influence. During a recent preview screening of The Beatles: Get Back, Noel Gallagher confessed how it really felt to be likened to the Fab Four (via NME).

“When Oasis started, we were so big we were compared to [The Beatles] size-wise and musically, embarrassingly, compared to them as well," he said before explaining what really made him cringe about the comparison. “[It’s embarrassing] because we weren’t as good as them.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gallagher discussed his Beatles fandom, declaring that they “mean everything to me.”

“They’ve definitely got the best tunes, hands down,” he added. “In my record collection, they’ve got the greatest tunes by far.”

He went on to talk about the impact the Beatles had on every band that came after them. “They influenced everybody who influenced everybody else, who influenced everybody that came and went," he said. "Their influence is absolute. I don’t know a single guy playing the guitar or writing songs that wouldn’t cite the Beatles as an influence.”

The Beatles: Get Back arrives on Disney+ on November 25. See a trailer for the documentary here.

