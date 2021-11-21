Saweetie Delivers Sexy Debut 'SNL' Performance

Saweetie definitely brought the heat –– or should we say the ice –– to the Saturday Night Live stage as the show's musical guest this week.

Decked out in an icy blue ensemble, fire red hair, and satin gloves to her elbows, the Oakland rapper left it all on the stage for her debut performance on the SNL stage with host Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu.



She gave a melody of her hits, from a delicately slowed version of "Tap in" that effortlessly brought in the iconic beat of the song (a sample approved by Oakland legend Too $hort) to her Doja Cat-assisted smash hit "Best Friend."

Oh, and that icy blue ensemble we mentioned? It went from a full, mermaid silhouette gown to an iced-out corseted bodysuit, complete with fishnets –– which helped set off the sexy, twerk-full choreography for her newest song "Icy Chain."



Check it out below.