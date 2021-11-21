'Some' Dead & Multiple Injured After SUV Plows Through Wisconsin Parade

Officials have reported that over 20 people were injured and "some" were killed when an SUV struck a crowd attending a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Sunday (November 21).

According to NewsSource, an exact number of those killed has not been released, but officials say 11 adults and 12 children were taken to the hospital, but the number of people treated at the scene is still unknown.

Shots were also fired at the scene. Waukesha police chief, Daniel Thompson, says the shots were fired at the suspect by police officers and no one was injured from the gunshots.

Thompson also stated that the suspect is in custody.

A live video posted by the City of Waukesha on Facebook shows a red SUV speeding right behind a marching band during the parade. As the vehicle passes the band, you can see the shocked looks on parade members and bystanders.

The parade was a part of the City of Waukesha's 125-year celebration. The Christmas parade is also known as one of the biggest events of the year and is the official kick-off to the holidays in Waukesha.