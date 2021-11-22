1 Georgia City To Get A 'Much-Needed Refresh' On New HGTV Renovation Series

The HGTV team is coming to Georgia!

Thomason is one of six small communities nationwide to get a “much-needed refresh” as part of HGTV’s new Home Town Kickstart series, presented by PEOPLE. The renovation series is set to premiere in spring of 2022. Other communities that “need a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts” include: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; and Minden, Louisiana. A group of HGTV experts will join Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier on three projects in each town, according to a press release from the network: “refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

The six communities were selected from a pool of thousands of submissions of the hit HGTV series Home Town Takeover, according to the release.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in a statement. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

Dan Wakeford, editor in chief of PEOPLE, added in the release: “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”