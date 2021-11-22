Adele Bursts Into Tears During Surprise Reunion With Her Former Teacher

By Hayden Brooks

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Adele was full of emotions during her ITV concert special, An Audience With Adele.

In a viral clip from the TV special, the British superstar was surprised onstage by her former English teacher, Ms. McDonald, and the singer lost it. In the footage, viewers see Dame Emma Thompson ask the singer who inspired her when she was young, to which the chart-topped admitted that her teacher had an influence on her. “Yeah, but it was just one year, but she was, like, she got me really into literature. Like, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously, now I write lyrics,” she told the crowd during the intimate affair. “She was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us.”

To Adele’s surprise, the folks behind the An Audience TV special invited Ms. McDonald to the show and reunited the pair. "I'm so proud of you," McDonald told the singer, to which she responded, "I didn't know you were coming."

Adele shared moments from the show on Twitter, referencing her return to London as “just heaven.” “Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig!," the comeback kid wrote of the performance. "Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️."

Adele
