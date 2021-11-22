Benedict Cumberbatch Recalls 'Weird' Encounter With Radiohead

Benedict Cumberbatch and Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood may be friends, but the first time they met was a little awkward.

While speaking to NME about his new movie The Power of the Dog, which was scored by Greenwood, the actor recalled the "weird" first encounter they had after Greenwood and Thom Yorke saw his performance of Hamlet in 2015.

“[Radiohead producer] Nigel Godrich and [director] Edgar Wright came to see me in Hamlet,” Cumberbatch explained. “They came backstage afterwards and we had a nice, long chat. I said to Nigel: ‘I’m a massive Radiohead fan, I don’t suppose any of the boys would want to come and see some Shakespeare?’ So Jonny and Thom came one night and afterwards we talked backstage."

“I was really nervous because it hadn’t been a great performance, so I was looking at the ground all embarrassed," he continued. "But so were they – and Thom was muttering: ‘Yeah, we’re really big Sherlock fans…’ There was all this shifting around, all looking at our shoelaces. It was so weird!”

The conversation then turned to another "weird" subject: the idea of a Radiohead biopic. “Oh I don’t think they want their lives made into a film," Cumberbatch said when asked if he thought the band would ever consider having a movie made about them. "It would be quite a weird film, love them as I do. No not at the moment, but you know, we’ll see. Watch this space.”