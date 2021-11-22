Here's Why Some Wrestling Fans Think Charlotte, Andrade May Have Split Up

By Jason Hall

November 22, 2021

WWE Superstars For Hope Reception 2019
Photo: Getty Images

Some wrestling fans on social media believe one of industry's top real life couples may have split up.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her fiancé, All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo, were both trending on Twitter Monday (November 22) after some fans noticed Andrade had unfollowed Flair on both Instagram and Twitter.

A thread on the popular pro wrestling subreddit r/SquaredCircle pointed out that Andrade had also shared a "cryptic tweet" on Sunday (November 21), which included a photo of himself and the caption, "Sonríe, salud y gracias," which translates to "smile, health and thank you."

Additionally, the Reddit post acknowledged that Andrade deleted his most recent pictures with Flair, who was still following him on Instagram.

It's worth noting that neither Flair nor Andrade have confirmed anything regarding the report, which is based purely on speculation about Andrade's social media interaction as of Monday.

Still, numerous wrestling fans continued to speculate that the wrestling couple had broken up on social media amid the discovery.

Flair and Andrade have been dating since February 2019 and got engaged on January 1, 2020.

Andrade, a former NXT and United States Champion, was granted his release from WWE in March and made his AEW debut in June, adding "El Idolo" to his ring name.

Flair, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, is currently in her 13th Women's world championship reign, having served as one of WWE's top competitors since her main roster debut in 2015.

