Here's Why Some Wrestling Fans Think Charlotte, Andrade May Have Split Up

Some wrestling fans on social media believe one of industry's top real life couples may have split up.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her fiancé, All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo, were both trending on Twitter Monday (November 22) after some fans noticed Andrade had unfollowed Flair on both Instagram and Twitter.

A thread on the popular pro wrestling subreddit r/SquaredCircle pointed out that Andrade had also shared a "cryptic tweet" on Sunday (November 21), which included a photo of himself and the caption, "Sonríe, salud y gracias," which translates to "smile, health and thank you."

Additionally, the Reddit post acknowledged that Andrade deleted his most recent pictures with Flair, who was still following him on Instagram.