How Jennifer Lawrence Plans To 'Protect' Her Baby From Public Life

Though Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, she has no plans to share much more about her pregnancy with the public. While chatting with Vanity Fair ahead of the release of her new movie Don't Look Up, Lawrence her plans to keep her baby out of the public eye.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told the outlet when declining to speak about her baby.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," the Hunger Games actress continued. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

While Lawrence declined to share anything else about her future child, she did tell Vanity Fair that she feels "grateful and excited" about becoming a mother.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, Lawrence has refrained from joining social media. This has helped Lawrence keep much of her personal life private. "I will never get Twitter. I'm not very good on [a] phone or technology," the actress once told the BBC. "I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me."

It seems Lawrence has no plans on changing that any time soon, especially with a baby on the way.