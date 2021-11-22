How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year

Just like the rest of us, Meghan Markle is preparing to cook a big Thanksgiving meal for her family. When she stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show recently, the Duchess of Sussex revealed all her plans for the upcoming holiday.

"I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in," she said. "It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice."

Meghan also shared that her husband, Prince Harry, "loves" living in California. This will be the couple's second Thanksgiving in the States.

"Well, we moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home," Meghan added. "I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. We're just happy."

When the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey last year, Harry gushed about his new life in the U.S. "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and go for walks as a family and with the dogs...all of these things are just—I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young," he shared. "I can seat him on the back and he's got his arms out and he's like 'whoah.'"

Though they plan to stay at home for Thanksgiving, Harry and Meghan have not shared their Christmas plans just yet. Some speculate they will return to the U.K. to spend the holidays with the Royal Family.