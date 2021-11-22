Imagine Dragons Selects Louisville Student To Receive Scholarship

Imagine Dragons announced the three recipients selected to receive a cut of a $12,000 scholarship — including one student from Louisville.

The “Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship” started in March 2021, aiming to support first-generation, immigrant and refugee students. Trishna Dahal, from Louisville and Nepal, is one of the selected students, the band announced on Monday (November 22). Dahal said in a statement: “I’m so grateful to have won this scholarship, I feel like I’m one step closer to achieving my dreams. I’m hoping to use the money to earn a computer science degree, and maybe one day I can create scholarships to help other women and minorities pursuing STEM careers.” Other recipients were Hiniye Madelaine (of Tanzania and Richmond, Virginia) and Israel Balikolo (of Congo-Brazzaville and Phoenix, Arizona).

Imagine Dragons said in a statement:

“We were blown away by all the inspiring refugees and immigrants who applied for this scholarship, and it reminded us just how great the need for supporting these students is. It was an honor to celebrate and help our winners.”

The band launched the scholarship because the members “saw firsthand that music knows no boundaries. It's a universal language that connects people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures,” according to bold.org. “In an effort to honor the unifying spirit of music, the band's scholarship supports and amplifies their voices, knowing that diversity makes us all stronger.”