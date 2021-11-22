Kevin Hart Opens Up About Cancel Culture, Dave Chappelle & More

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Hart stopped by Power 105.1's Breakfast Club on Monday, and in true Hart fashion, he dropped a slew of precious life advice for listeners soak up. The "Celebrity Game Face" star dished to the hosts about everything from people pleasing and cancel culture, to his new Netflix series entitled "True Story". The comedy legend also opened up about his relationship with Dave Chappelle, and the star coming to his defense following his 2018 Oscar controversy. Kev shared:

"For my brother, Dave. I did an interview, with the Wall Street Journal, and the reporter asked me 'How do you feel about Dave coming to your defense?' And I said. 'Why do you feel like he's coming to my defense? Why can't you see that he's just my friend.' Here's where me and Dave just laugh. The conversation attached to Dave's name is attached to him as if people know him. The ****** up reality about Dave Chappelle, this ******* has everybody around him --- when I say 'everybody', I'm talking about 'everybody'."

The "Zero F***s Given" star also opened up about being a former people pleaser, sharing:

"Used to be [ a people pleaser]. It use to be 'Hey man, you're not having a good time, come on man.' Or 'What do you mean you don't like me? How? I'm the nicest! I don't have a bad bone in my body.' I use to be that person. When you are that, there's a lot of energy wasted in trying to do things for the approval of. There's the light bulb that has to go off. 'These people have no effect on my day to day life'.

Kev also dished on his new Netflix series and calls Jay-Z, Oprah and Tyler Perry the blueprint to success.

Catch "True Story" when it hits Netflix on November 24th. See what else Kevin had to say in the full interview above.

