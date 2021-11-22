No Doubt Drummer Adrian Young Posts Shot Of His Gruesome Hand Injury

By Hayden Brooks

November 22, 2021

No Doubt's Adrian Young had a nasty experience with broken glass.

On Saturday night (November 20), the band's drummer, 52, revealed that he had to remove two large pieces of glass from the palm of his hand. After the injury, he immediately went into surgery. Over on Instagram, the Dreamcar bandmate shared a gory photo and an update with fans, writing, "Hi, well had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand. Gonna have surgery to remove today. good times.”

As per TMZ, the musician's painful incident took place when he tripped with a glass in his hand while prepping dinner. No word on how long Young will be out of commission, but No Doubt insiders told the celebrity gossip outlet that he feels hopeful that things will work out and his drumming career will resume.

