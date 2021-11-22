Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey Reveals Near Fatal Health Scare

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, has unveiled details about a recent health scare.

Over the weekend, Teefeey took to Instagram to address her health after receiving comments about her weight after her cover of Entrepreneur magazine was released, alongside Gomez and founder and CEO of The Newsette, Daniella Pierson. In a lengthy social media message, Teefey revealed that the shoot occurred three and a half weeks after she returned from home the hospital after a near-fatal battle with double pneumonia.

"I wasn’t ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out, comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me. I just posted a polite offer instead of the name calling. But I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live," she explained, adding screenshots of DMs that she received with an offer to help her lose weight. "I had miracle Drs. and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs. fought and I was one of the few who made it out. I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection."

During her battle, Teefey said she kept her goal of helping her daughter launch her new mental health platform, WonderMind. "I never gave up on myself or WonderMind coming to reality. I had zero business to be at a photo shoot. So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks," she continued. "I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It’s a miracle I am here and could care less if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone."