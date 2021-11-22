Shania Twain Recalls Rocking 'Pepto Bismol Pink' For 2019 AMA Performance

The American Music Awards aired Sunday night (November 21), and country icon Shania Twain marked the occasion with a throwback to her 2019 performance — rocking a “Pepto Bismal Pink” dress.

Twain took the stage at the 2019 AMAs with one of her biggest ‘90s hits, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” The entire audience — including Post Malone and Taylor Swift — could be spotted singing and dancing along as Twain performed with leopard print-clad dancers behind her. She took a look back at the “loud, confident, sexy but strong” AMA performance in a throwback Instagram post, adding: “I had a lot of fun at the 2019 @AMAs and in this look! @marcbouwer and I bought back the "Pepto Bismal Pink" for this performance 💗😍” Fashion designer Marc Bouwer replied: “Loved creating this look for such a fabulous performance 😼😽😾😺😻”

Bouwer is also credited with coming up with the leopard-print hood Twain wore in the music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” which the country star applauded as a “gorgeous and an iconic look.” Bouwer agreed that it was “one of the most iconic videos I’ve ever done,” when Twain shared polaroid photos from the music video set. See her AMA throwback post here: