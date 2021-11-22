'The Biggest Little Boy' Is A New Christmas Classic For Kids

Looking for the perfect gift for the little ones in your life this holiday season? Look no further than CNN's Poppy Harlow's new picture book—The Biggest Little Boy.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, The Biggest Little Boy follows a little boy named Luca who loves BIG things. BIG trucks. BIG buildings. BIG bowls of pasta. But what he wants most is the biggest Christmas tree of all. With Christmas approaching, Luca goes in search of a special tree. But he soon finds out that what matters most is having a BIG heart.

Along with Harlow's timeless Christmas story, The Biggest Little Boy features stunning illustrations by Ramona Kaulitzki that truly bring this special time of year to life.