The Most Delicious French Toast In Colorado Is At This Breakfast Joint

When it comes to the great debate between pancakes and waffles, there's one that stands out in the crossfire: french toast. Simple but delicious, there are many ways to customize this dish.

You can top it with fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, or you can stuff it with all kinds of goodies. If you want to keep it plain, a little powdered sugar and syrup will go a long way.

With so many breakfast and brunch restaurants serving up this comfort food, where can you find the best french toast in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Colorado's most delicious french toast can be found at...

Snooze!