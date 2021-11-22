The Most Delicious French Toast In Colorado Is At This Breakfast Joint
By Zuri Anderson
November 22, 2021
When it comes to the great debate between pancakes and waffles, there's one that stands out in the crossfire: french toast. Simple but delicious, there are many ways to customize this dish.
You can top it with fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, or you can stuff it with all kinds of goodies. If you want to keep it plain, a little powdered sugar and syrup will go a long way.
With so many breakfast and brunch restaurants serving up this comfort food, where can you find the best french toast in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Colorado's most delicious french toast can be found at...
"The OMG French Toast from Snooze, an A.M. Eatery certainly earns its name," writers say. "It's fresh brioche bread stuffed with mascarpone cheese and topped with vanilla crème, caramel, fresh strawberries, and toasted coconut. OMG indeed."
This breakfast restaurant chain prides itself on using "responsibly sourced ingredients" in its dishes, including its french toast.
Snooze has multiple locations across Denver and the nation. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.
