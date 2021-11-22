These Denver Restaurants Are Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

By Zuri Anderson

November 22, 2021

More and more people are picking up their Thanksgiving meals from restaurants this year instead of buying the ingredients and turkeys. And then there are those who don't feel like cooking at all -- and that's alright!

There are plenty of restaurants in the Denver area that will be open and serving families this year. Not only can you save time and money, but you can enjoy a delicious meal with your relatives.

Here are four places in the Mile High City to consider, but keep in mind that some are fully booked for reservations on Thanksgiving Day (November 25). Others still have openings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

STK Steakhouse

Price: $59 per adult, $29 for kids 12 and under

What's on the menu: Roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans, maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust, cranberry orange chutney, spiced pumpkin pie.

Humboldt Kitchen and Bar

Price: $70 per person

What's on the menu: Soup or salad, an entrée (herb-roasted turkey breast, roasted prime rib, grilled salmon, or butternut squash risotto) with assorted sides and sauces, your choice of Thanksgiving-themed sides, and your choice of pie.

Urban Farmer

Price: $80 per adult, $30 per kid under 12

What's on the menu: You choose your first course, entree, sides, and dessert at this restaurant. Items include sweet potato gnocchi, chilled shrimp, Colorado-raised Thanksgiving turkey, roast prime rib, cauliflower steak, smashed red potatoes, oven-roasted yams, Brussel sprouts, pumpkin pie, carrot cake, and much more.

The Kitchen American Bistro

Price: $75 per person, $35 per kid under 12 ($25 deposit per person) -- few reservations left for Thanksgiving Day

What's on the menu: You can choose your starter, main, and dessert. Menu items include fire-roasted butternut squash bisque, cold water oysters, roasted turkey with gravy, herb-whipped potatoes and wild mushroom dressing, milk bread soft rolls, roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, apple dumplings, and more.

