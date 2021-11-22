These Denver Restaurants Are Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

More and more people are picking up their Thanksgiving meals from restaurants this year instead of buying the ingredients and turkeys. And then there are those who don't feel like cooking at all -- and that's alright!

There are plenty of restaurants in the Denver area that will be open and serving families this year. Not only can you save time and money, but you can enjoy a delicious meal with your relatives.

Here are four places in the Mile High City to consider, but keep in mind that some are fully booked for reservations on Thanksgiving Day (November 25). Others still have openings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Price: $59 per adult, $29 for kids 12 and under

What's on the menu: Roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans, maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust, cranberry orange chutney, spiced pumpkin pie.