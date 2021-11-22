These Grocery Stores Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, preparations for the celebration are well underway. Despite our best intentions, though, sometimes we end up scrambling for those last few ingredients. Luckily, a number of grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving this year. According to Offers.com, here are the hours for the stores that will keep their doors open on Turkey Day.

Albertsons: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (2,253 stores).

Acme Markets: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (164 stores).

Cub Foods: Regular opening and closing times. Varies by location and department (81 stores).

Dollar General: The store will be opening at 7 a.m., but closing at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving (17,266 stores).

Food Lion: The grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving, but some locations might close early at 4 p.m. Please check with your local store (1,103 stores).

Fred Meyer: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location (139 stores).

Kroger: Stores will be open for regular hours, but some locations might close early. Please check with your local store (2,742 stores).

Harris Teeter: Opening at 6 a.m., but closing early at 2 p.m. (261 stores).

H-E-B: Opening at 6 a.m., but closing early at 12 p.m. (340 stores).

Hy-Vee: The spokesperson we spoke to at Hy-Vee told us they will be open, but since each Hy-Vee is independently run, hours will vary. Please check with your local store (240 stores).

Meijer: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location (253 stores).

Ralphs: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location (465 stores).

Randall's: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (32 stores).

Safeway: Stores will be open for regular hours, but some locations might close early. Please check with your local store (1,300 stores).

Save A Lot: Sores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (1,280 stores).

Shaws: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (154 stores).

Sprouts Farmers Market: A store spokesperson confirmed Sprouts will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. (362 stores).

The Fresh Market: Sores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (159 stores).

Vons: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department. Several stores we spoke with will be closing at 3 p.m. (325 stores).

Wegmans: The grocery store will open at the regular time and close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving (106 stores).

Weis Markets: Regular opening and closing times. Varies by location (81 stores).

WinCo: The grocery store will open at its regular time and close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving (131 stores).

Whole Foods: We talked with several Whole Foods locations and all confirmed they will open at 8 a.m. and will be closing at 5 p.m. However, it is best to check with your local store (500 stores).

Happy Thanksgiving!