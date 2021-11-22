These Grocery Stores Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

By Emily Lee

November 22, 2021

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, preparations for the celebration are well underway. Despite our best intentions, though, sometimes we end up scrambling for those last few ingredients. Luckily, a number of grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving this year. According to Offers.com, here are the hours for the stores that will keep their doors open on Turkey Day.

  • Albertsons: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (2,253 stores).
  • Acme Markets: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (164 stores).
  • Cub Foods: Regular opening and closing times. Varies by location and department (81 stores).
  • Dollar General: The store will be opening at 7 a.m., but closing at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving (17,266 stores).
  • Food Lion: The grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving, but some locations might close early at 4 p.m. Please check with your local store (1,103 stores).
  • Fred Meyer: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location (139 stores).
  • Kroger: Stores will be open for regular hours, but some locations might close early. Please check with your local store (2,742 stores).
  • Harris Teeter: Opening at 6 a.m., but closing early at 2 p.m. (261 stores).
  • H-E-B: Opening at 6 a.m., but closing early at 12 p.m. (340 stores).
  • Hy-Vee: The spokesperson we spoke to at Hy-Vee told us they will be open, but since each Hy-Vee is independently run, hours will vary. Please check with your local store (240 stores).
  • Meijer: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location (253 stores).
  • Ralphs: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location (465 stores).
  • Randall’s: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (32 stores).
  • Safeway: Stores will be open for regular hours, but some locations might close early. Please check with your local store (1,300 stores).
  • Save A Lot: Sores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (1,280 stores).
  • Shaws: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department (154 stores).
  • Sprouts Farmers Market: A store spokesperson confirmed Sprouts will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. (362 stores).
  • The Fresh Market: Sores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (159 stores).
  • Vons: Open with reduced hours. Varies by location and department. Several stores we spoke with will be closing at 3 p.m. (325 stores).
  • Wegmans: The grocery store will open at the regular time and close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving (106 stores).
  • Weis Markets: Regular opening and closing times. Varies by location (81 stores).
  • WinCo: The grocery store will open at its regular time and close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving (131 stores).
  • Whole Foods: We talked with several Whole Foods locations and all confirmed they will open at 8 a.m. and will be closing at 5 p.m. However, it is best to check with your local store (500 stores).

Happy Thanksgiving!

