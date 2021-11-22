Watch 150 Artists Cover Green Day's 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams'

The CityRocks flashmob has been known for getting musicians from all walks of life together to cover some of the biggest songs in the rock world, and their latest entry does not disappoint. Earlier this year, 150 people met up at the Bánffy Castle in Bontida, Romania to take on Green Day's "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." The cover features dozens of singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers, and keyboardists of all ages performing the American Idiot classic.

CityRocks has also covered hits from Metallica, Linkin Park, Pink Floyd, blink-182, and many others. Check out all their covers here and watch them rock out to "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" above.

In other Green Day news, the band has been busy releasing singles this year, gifting fans with "Here Comes the Shock," "Pollyanna" and most recently "Holy Toledo!" , which was written for the rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People. They're also gearing up to drop The BBC Sessions — an album that features live renditions of tracks off Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning.

The BBC Sessions is slated for a December 10 release and will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP pressed on Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.