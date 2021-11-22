Where To Get Free Turkeys For Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just days away, grocery stores everywhere are sure to be packed with last-minute shoppers. Just because you're getting those ingredients just under the wire, though, doesn't mean you can't still snag a free turkey. If you didn't know, a ton of grocery stores actually offer a free turkey with purchase in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Since each grocery store has its own terms for the free turkey, Offers.com put together a list of all the free turkey deals you need to know about.

Acme Market: Customers with an Acme for U™ account who spend $300 or more (in a single transaction or over multiple transactions) between Friday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. can get a FREE Signature Farms frozen turkey, weighing between 10 and 22 pounds, or a Signature Farms Turkey Breast weighing between four and seven pounds at Acme Market. The coupon must be presented at time of redemption.

Customers with an Acme for U™ account who spend $300 or more (in a single transaction or over multiple transactions) between Friday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. can get a FREE Signature Farms frozen turkey, weighing between 10 and 22 pounds, or a Signature Farms Turkey Breast weighing between four and seven pounds at Acme Market. The coupon must be presented at time of redemption. Albertsons: Spend $100 to $149.99 in a single transaction and receive one FREE Honeysuckle White Frozen Turkey (up to 16 pounds) or spend $150 or more and receive a FREE Honeysuckle White Frozen turkey (up to 24 pounds) when you use your U® account at Albertsons from Nov. 3 through Nov. 23 at any store in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Spend $100 to $149.99 in a single transaction and receive one FREE Honeysuckle White Frozen Turkey (up to 16 pounds) or spend $150 or more and receive a FREE Honeysuckle White Frozen turkey (up to 24 pounds) when you use your U® account at Albertsons from Nov. 3 through Nov. 23 at any store in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico and South Dakota. BJ’s Wholesale Clubs: From now until Nov. 24, BJ’s members who purchase qualifying items totaling $100 can receive a Free frozen Butterball turkey and a $10 reward. The offer is valid until Nov. 24 and the $10 reward will be loaded to your account on Dec. 2 and has to be used by Dec. 6.

From now until Nov. 24, BJ’s members who purchase qualifying items totaling $100 can receive a Free frozen Butterball turkey and a $10 reward. The offer is valid until Nov. 24 and the $10 reward will be loaded to your account on Dec. 2 and has to be used by Dec. 6. Fareway: Get a free 14-pound turkey when you spend $50 or more at Fareway’s fresh meat counter. The offer is only valid in select Fareway stores and it limits one per order.

Get a free 14-pound turkey when you spend $50 or more at Fareway’s fresh meat counter. The offer is only valid in select Fareway stores and it limits one per order. Foodtown: It’s a good day to be a Foodtown rewards member. From Oct. 22 to Nov 25 Foodtown Club cardholders can enjoy a free turkey (10-20 pounds) when they spend $400 or more. If you aren’t a turkey person, you can substitute it for a free $10 gift card, Stouffer’s lasagna or get reduced pricing on Shank’s Ham or turkey breast.

It’s a good day to be a Foodtown rewards member. From Oct. 22 to Nov 25 Foodtown Club cardholders can enjoy a free turkey (10-20 pounds) when they spend $400 or more. If you aren’t a turkey person, you can substitute it for a free $10 gift card, Stouffer’s lasagna or get reduced pricing on Shank’s Ham or turkey breast. Giant Direct: Again this year, you can count on using your giant Food StoresCHOICE points to earn a free turkey. If you have accumulated 400 CHOICE points by Nov. 25, you have a variety of choices for using them. Redeem them for the Giant’s brand of frozen turkey, get $1 off any other fresh or frozen turkey, enjoy a Stouffer’s Party Size Entree or use them for a Tofurky plant-based roast and gravy. Points are redeemable from Nov. 12 through Nov. 25.

Again this year, you can count on using your giant Food StoresCHOICE points to earn a free turkey. If you have accumulated 400 CHOICE points by Nov. 25, you have a variety of choices for using them. Redeem them for the Giant’s brand of frozen turkey, get $1 off any other fresh or frozen turkey, enjoy a Stouffer’s Party Size Entree or use them for a Tofurky plant-based roast and gravy. Points are redeemable from Nov. 12 through Nov. 25. H-E-B: You have to love BOGO. At H-E-B, when you buy an H-E-B spiral ham you’ll receive a complimentary Riverside turkey (up to 12 pounds).

You have to love BOGO. At H-E-B, when you buy an H-E-B spiral ham you’ll receive a complimentary Riverside turkey (up to 12 pounds). Hy-Vee: At Hy-Vee, when you Buy a Hormel Cure 81 Whole Boneless Ham, they’ll give you a FREE 10- to 14-pound frozen Honeysuckle turkey.

At Hy-Vee, when you Buy a Hormel Cure 81 Whole Boneless Ham, they’ll give you a FREE 10- to 14-pound frozen Honeysuckle turkey. Meijer: Listen up Wisconsin, spend $100 at Meijer and get any Meijer-brand turkey for FREE. The limit is two per customer and the deal lasts until Nov. 27.

Listen up Wisconsin, spend $100 at Meijer and get any Meijer-brand turkey for FREE. The limit is two per customer and the deal lasts until Nov. 27. Safeway: Valid from Nov. 3 through Nov. 23 at any Safeway store in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico, and South Dakota, spend $100 to $149 in a single transaction and receive one free Honeysuckle White Frozen Turkey(up to 16 pounds). Spend $150 or more and receive a FREE Honeysuckle White Frozen turkey up to 24 pounds when you use your U® account.

Valid from Nov. 3 through Nov. 23 at any Safeway store in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico, and South Dakota, spend $100 to $149 in a single transaction and receive one free Honeysuckle White Frozen Turkey(up to 16 pounds). Spend $150 or more and receive a FREE Honeysuckle White Frozen turkey up to 24 pounds when you use your U® account. ShopRite: Use your Price Plus® club card every time you shop at ShopRite between now and Nov. 25, accumulate points, and redeem them by Nov. 25 for your FREE Dinner Favorite. Choose from a dozen favorites including a ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey up to 21 pounds, a Cook’s Shank Half Smoked Ham up to 14 pounds, a Gardein Holiday Roast, a Tofurky, Stouffer’s Party Size Lasagna, and more.

Use your Price Plus® club card every time you shop at ShopRite between now and Nov. 25, accumulate points, and redeem them by Nov. 25 for your FREE Dinner Favorite. Choose from a dozen favorites including a ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey up to 21 pounds, a Cook’s Shank Half Smoked Ham up to 14 pounds, a Gardein Holiday Roast, a Tofurky, Stouffer’s Party Size Lasagna, and more. Ibotta/Walmart: If you love saving money, then you’ll want to download the Ibotta app. From Nov 1. to Nov 24, new and existing Ibotta users can score Free turkey and other dinner fixings by shopping for qualified items at Walmart to receive a rebate back. Existing users must refer a friend to receive the free turkey, but new users aren’t required to do so.

If you love saving money, then you’ll want to download the Ibotta app. From Nov 1. to Nov 24, new and existing Ibotta users can score Free turkey and other dinner fixings by shopping for qualified items at Walmart to receive a rebate back. Existing users must refer a friend to receive the free turkey, but new users aren’t required to do so. Weis Markets: Redeem your Weis Reward Points now through Nov. 25 for a special discount on your Thanksgiving favorites. Use 400 points at your next Weis Market visit to receive a FREE Weis Quality Frozen Turkey. If you don’t want a turkey, you can choose from other favorites including, Tofurky Ham & Marinade, Tofurky Roast & Gravy, and Weis Quality Lasagna or Macaroni & Cheese.

Redeem your Weis Reward Points now through Nov. 25 for a special discount on your Thanksgiving favorites. Use 400 points at your next Weis Market visit to receive a FREE Weis Quality Frozen Turkey. If you don’t want a turkey, you can choose from other favorites including, Tofurky Ham & Marinade, Tofurky Roast & Gravy, and Weis Quality Lasagna or Macaroni & Cheese. WinCo: Beginning Saturday, Nov. 13, spend $100 or more at your local WinCo Foods and receive a FREE turkey. Offer valid from Nov. 13 through Nov. 25.

Happy Tukey Day!