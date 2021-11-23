8 Georgia Counties Rank Among The Laziest In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

November 23, 2021

Staying active is one of the best ways to ward off depression, weight gain and other unwanted health conditions. But for many people, getting started is the hardest part — and activity levels might vary depending on where you live.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that 55 million Americans lead lifestyles that are entirely sedentary, reports 24/7 Wall St., which sought the 50 least physically active counties in the U.S. Its team used data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program. 24/7 Wall St. states:

“The share of adults who do not exercise among the counties and county equivalents on this list ranges from nearly 40% to over 50%. Meanwhile, 22.7% of the 20 and older population nationwide lead completely sedentary lifestyles.”

The 24/7 Wall St. report also notes that residents of the counties on the list likely lack opportunities to be active, including parks and recreational facilities. Eight Georgia counties made the Top 50 list. These are the laziest counties in the state, and how they rank:

  • No. 12: Clay County
  • No. 13: Macon County
  • No. 23: Appling County
  • No. 27: Ben Hill County
  • No. 29: Crawford County
  • No. 34: Wilcox County
  • No. 41: Calhoun County
  • No. 44: Turner County

Find more info from the full 24/7 Wall St. report here.

