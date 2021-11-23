Adele Reveals Why Her Friendship With Drake Is One Of Her 'Biggest Gifts'

Adele lives such a private life that it's hard to know for sure who her celebrity friends are. It's well known that Nicole Richie is on the singer's list of famous friends, but who knew that Adele and Drake were such good pals? Before dropping her highly anticipated album 30 last week, the "I Drink Wine" songstress shared that Drake was one of few people to hear the project before it was released. Now Adele is crediting her friendship with the Certified Lover Boy as one of the "biggest gifts" of her career.

In a recent interview, Adele spoke about her and Drizzy's current status in the music industry, sharing:

"We are a dying breed. […] There was like ten of us. You know, I don’t think there will ever be that many of us again, at the top doing it the way we were doing it. We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of, like, you know, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get the f*ck out.’ We existed in the old school. I can say something to him, and he won’t judge me for it, you know? […] So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is, like, one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”