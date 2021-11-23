Another Flash Mob Robbery Strikes A High-End California Department Store

By Bill Galluccio

November 23, 2021

Broken window with glued yellow tape with "CAUTION" lettering
Photo: Getty Images

Another smash-and-grab robbery targetted a high-end department store in California on Monday (November 22) night. The Los Angeles Police Department said that roughly 20 individuals broke into a Nordstrom in Los Angeles, making off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The looters used a sledgehammer to break the window and proceeded to clean out the store before fleeing in four vehicles. Police managed to arrest three of the suspects following a high-speed chase. Earlier in the night, a group of six robbers targeted a nearby CVS and made off with $8,500 in cash. Police have not determined if the two robberies are related.

The smash-and-grab robbery follows similar crimes committed in and around San Francisco over the weekend. On Friday, a group of masked individuals robbed multiple stores in San Francisco amid protests over the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The stores they targeted included Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale's.

The next night, a group of 80 masked looters targeted a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, which is about 30 minutes east of San Francisco. Robbers also targeted stores in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, targeting a Louis Vuitton store and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The recent uptick in brazen robberies has forced some stores to hire private security, while California Governor Gavin Newsom said that California Highway Patrol would be beefing up its presence around retail stores ahead of Black Friday.

"You will see substantially more, starting today, in and around areas that are highly trafficked coming into the holiday season, Black Friday, shopping malls, so the state is supplementing those efforts, and we are going to be more aggressive still," Newsom said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices